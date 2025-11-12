GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Delivering Essential Care: Supporting Unpaid Medic

Goal₩10,000,000 KRW
Raised₩0 KRW

Fundraiser created bySeung weon Yang

Fundraiser funds will be received by Seung weon Yang

Delivering Essential Care: Supporting Unpaid Medic

​When we think of modern healthcare, we picture well-staffed hospitals, immediate access to medications, and reliable emergency care. In Malawi—known as the “Warm Heart of Africa”—the reality is profoundly different. Facing an acute shortage of trained physicians and extreme resource constraints, families often travel miles on foot with severe illnesses, only to encounter facilities stretched far beyond capacity.

​For the next 12 months, I am committing to serve full-time on the front lines as a medical doctor at a public hospital in Malawi.

​This is a dedicated, 100% unpaid position. The hospital and community desperately need clinical hands to treat patients, manage acute conditions, and support exhausted local teams—yet the public health system does not have the budget to provide a stipend, housing, or living costs for incoming physicians.

​I am answering this call to serve, but taking on a year of unpaid frontline service requires reliable logistical footing. That is why I am turning to this community for partnership.

​What Your Support Achieves

​By removing the financial barrier of a year without income, your contribution directly powers full-time medical care on the ground:

​Sustaining 12 Months of Frontline Medical Service: Covering basic, modest living necessities—safe housing, clean water, reliable nutrition, and daily transit to and from the hospital—ensuring I can remain healthy, present, and completely focused on patient care.

​Clinic Readiness & Direct Patient Relief: Having personal financial security means I can step in with small, immediate solutions when a patient faces an insurmountable barrier—whether that is covering emergency medical sundries, helping an impoverished family with urgent transport home after discharge, or providing basic hygiene supplies.

​Why Your Partnership Matters

​In everyday American life, an unexpected medical crisis is stressful; in rural Malawi, the absence of an available physician can determine whether a parent recovers or a child survives a preventable illness. One doctor working full-time for a year translates to thousands of consultations, critical clinical decisions, and patients treated with compassion and dignity.

​You don't need a medical degree to save lives in Malawi. By backing this mission, you are the foundation that makes every shift, every ward round, and every treated patient possible.

​Whether you are able to give $25, $100, or simply share this campaign with your church, workplace, or friends, your generosity makes a direct and lasting difference.

​Thank you deeply for your kindness, encouragement, and support.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $375 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $1,039 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

My name is Darlene Orvieto and I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire an...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve