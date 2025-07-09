GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Delaware chancery court attorney

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$3,100 USD

Fundraiser created byTierney Graham

Delaware chancery court attorney

Help Support ABCA Financial Transparency

We are raising funds to retain Berger McDermott LLP, Attorneys at Law, to assist with a formal books and records demand to the American Border Collie Association (ABCA).

For approximately a year and a half, three members of the ABCA Board of Directors who served on the Finance Committee repeatedly requested access to basic financial and organizational records needed to carry out their responsibilities as directors. These requests included financial statements, bank records, balance sheets, member information, and other corporate records.

Despite numerous written requests, the directors have not been provided access to the financial documentation they have sought.

The matter has not been undertaken lightly. The directors previously retained legal counsel, and a letter was sent to the ABCA Board addressing concerns regarding the directors’ rights under the ABCA bylaws and Delaware law. Nevertheless, the requested financial records have still not been produced.

ABCA is incorporated in Delaware, where directors of corporations have important statutory rights to inspect corporate books and records for purposes reasonably related to their duties as directors.

The funds raised through this fundraiser will be used to retain Berger McDermott LLP to review the documentation and history of these requests and to prepare and send a formal books and records demand to the ABCA.

Our goal is straightforward: transparency, accountability, and access to the information necessary for elected directors to properly fulfill their responsibilities to the organization and its membership.

This effort is not about taking sides in personal disagreements or making accusations about what the financial records may contain. The purpose is to obtain the records so that the directors charged with overseeing the organization can review the information themselves.

Any contribution, large or small, will help cover the legal expenses associated with preparing and pursuing the formal demand. We greatly appreciate the support of members and others who believe that responsible nonprofit governance requires openness, appropriate financial oversight, and respect for the rights and responsibilities of elected directors.

Funds raised will be used toward legal fees and expenses associated with Berger McDermott LLP’s representation concerning the ABCA books and records matter.

Thank you for supporting transparency and responsible governance within the American Border Collie Association.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $660 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $19,475 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve