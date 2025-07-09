Delaware chancery court attorney

Help Support ABCA Financial Transparency

We are raising funds to retain Berger McDermott LLP, Attorneys at Law, to assist with a formal books and records demand to the American Border Collie Association (ABCA).

For approximately a year and a half, three members of the ABCA Board of Directors who served on the Finance Committee repeatedly requested access to basic financial and organizational records needed to carry out their responsibilities as directors. These requests included financial statements, bank records, balance sheets, member information, and other corporate records.

Despite numerous written requests, the directors have not been provided access to the financial documentation they have sought.

The matter has not been undertaken lightly. The directors previously retained legal counsel, and a letter was sent to the ABCA Board addressing concerns regarding the directors’ rights under the ABCA bylaws and Delaware law. Nevertheless, the requested financial records have still not been produced.

ABCA is incorporated in Delaware, where directors of corporations have important statutory rights to inspect corporate books and records for purposes reasonably related to their duties as directors.

The funds raised through this fundraiser will be used to retain Berger McDermott LLP to review the documentation and history of these requests and to prepare and send a formal books and records demand to the ABCA.

Our goal is straightforward: transparency, accountability, and access to the information necessary for elected directors to properly fulfill their responsibilities to the organization and its membership.

This effort is not about taking sides in personal disagreements or making accusations about what the financial records may contain. The purpose is to obtain the records so that the directors charged with overseeing the organization can review the information themselves.

Any contribution, large or small, will help cover the legal expenses associated with preparing and pursuing the formal demand. We greatly appreciate the support of members and others who believe that responsible nonprofit governance requires openness, appropriate financial oversight, and respect for the rights and responsibilities of elected directors.

Funds raised will be used toward legal fees and expenses associated with Berger McDermott LLP’s representation concerning the ABCA books and records matter.

Thank you for supporting transparency and responsible governance within the American Border Collie Association.



