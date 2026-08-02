Defense & Support to Fight Axact's Cyberterrorism

Proverbs 28:1

"The wicked flee when no man pursueth: but the righteous are bold as a lion."





HELP ME SURVIVE WHILE FIGHTING THE WORLD'S LARGEST CRIMINAL CYBER-TERRORIST NETWORK: AXACT

My name cannot be disclosed for my safety, yet I am sure Axact will know exactly who I am publishing this campaign. I am currently homeless — no food, no shelter, no safe country — not because I gave up, but because I refused to die without fighting.

For the past four years, I have been waging a relentless, documented defense and investigation against Axact — the Pakistan-based fraud empire and its subsidiaries (ie. Abtach Ltd. and thousands more). I have been assisting local and national security agencies, and law enforcement to track and prosecute these terrorists, at great personal cost.





⚠️ WHO IS AXACT, AND WHY SHOULD YOU CARE? ⚠️

Axact is not just a fake diploma mill. It is a multi-billion-dollar (potentially trillions) transnational criminal syndicate. Education-forgery and I.T. scams were their back door to infiltrate and terrorize western nations.

In the 1990s, many of Axact's operatives trained at Iqra University, minutes from Osama Bin Laden's compound, and are DIRECTLY financing Taliban, Al Qaeda, JeM, Hezbolah, Hamas, and ISIS.

The 9/11 hijackers entered the United States with fraudulent academic credentials provided by Axact.

In 2021, ~40% of Pakistani pilots had fake degrees and pilots' licenses — discovered after a crash where "the pilots forgot to drop the landing gear." The UK's PIA ban stands; in 2025, Pakistan ISI offered to remigrate child sex abuse convicts in exchange for lifting it.

The National Bank of Pakistan provides fake bank statements for Axact's illegal UK immigration — the majority of Pakistani pedophiles in the UK are CONFIRMED Axact operatives.

Human Rights Watch published an alert on Axact's takeover of universities in Balochistan — hundreds of teachers and students were murdered for refusing to comply. (https://www.hrw.org/sites/default/files/reports/pakistan1210.pdf)

Nidal Kadri, who is suspected of having IRGC affiliations, was leaked by an Axact insider, and owns 72,800+ domains used for terrorism financing and money laundering. (https://www.whoxy.com/fastsol.com, https://www.whoxy.com/email/23016221 — 72,801 domain names )

) Google admitted one terrorist spent ~$40-MILLION in ads on scams. Law enforcement records show Axact operated 750+ fictitious schools, defrauding 215,000+ victims in 197 countries.

Axact's kingpin Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh and 22 others received 7-year sentences in Pakistan in 2018 — bribed judges, threatened prosecutors, and remain in full operation. His Bol News outlet calls for death penalty against anyone exposing him. (https://www.geo.tv/latest/114253-Axact-Fake-Degree-Case-Former-prosecutors-home-attacked-with-hand-grenade)

and 22 others received 7-year sentences in Pakistan in 2018 — bribed judges, threatened prosecutors, and remain in full operation. His Bol News outlet calls for death penalty against anyone exposing him. (https://www.geo.tv/latest/114253-Axact-Fake-Degree-Case-Former-prosecutors-home-attacked-with-hand-grenade) VP Umair Hamid was sentenced to 21 months in U.S. federal prison for wire fraud in a $140 million diploma mill scheme.

was sentenced to 21 months in U.S. federal prison for wire fraud in a $140 million diploma mill scheme. Axact earned countless billions selling fake degrees used to get jobs as doctors, nurses, pilots, engineers, and law enforcement — those credentials are still endangering lives.

Court records confirm Axact sold credentials to individuals on Top Five Most Wanted terrorist watchlists . Agents impersonated U.S. and UAE officials to extort "legalization fees" and threw a hand grenade at prosecutors in Pakistan. (https://archive.org/details/gov.uscourts.njd.208337)

. Agents impersonated U.S. and UAE officials to extort "legalization fees" and threw a hand grenade at prosecutors in Pakistan. (https://archive.org/details/gov.uscourts.njd.208337) Abdul Hadi Murshid and Muhammad Salman Nasir indicted for the largest immigration scheme in US history — Visa Fraud, Money Laundering, RICO: https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndtx/pr/two-texas-residents-operating-visa-racket-indicted-visa-fraud-money-laundering-and





This is who we are dealing with!





⚠️ THE LATEST: FENTANYL, RICO CHARGES, AND FEDERAL PROSECUTION ⚠️

In April 2025, the U.S. DOJ unsealed indictment USA v. EWORLDTRADE, LLC (Case No. 25-cr-83). eWorldTrade LLC — tied to Abtach Ltd., director Azneem Bilwani, and money mule Abdulaziz Sema — was charged with conspiracy to distribute carfentanyl and isotonitazene. Abdulaziz is on record gang-stalking victims and their families!

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/us-online-marketplace-operator-charged-trafficking-deadly-synthetic-opioids-stronger

Carfentanyl is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl — U.S. deaths increased sevenfold in a single year across 37 states. The DOJ seized the eWorldTrade[.]com domain. Abdulaziz continues operating scam websites unabated on major platforms.

Bilwani owns one of Pakistan's largest stock brokerages — textbook money laundering. Pakistan's FIA called Abtach/eWorldTrade "the biggest money laundering case in the history of Pakistan," involving Bilwani and nearly four dozen terrorists.

ALL OF THAT MONEY WAS SCAMMED FROM VICTIMS, OFTEN THE ELDERLY!

The FBI and USCIS have executed busts for Work Visa fraud; the network faces federal RICO charges across entities including Digitonics Labs, Retrocube LLC, Intersys Ltd., ExportHub[.]com, and TradeKey[.]com — spanning trademark fraud, visa fraud, synthetic drug trafficking, and money laundering.





⚠️ MY STORY: FOUR YEARS OF BEING TARGETED, STALKED, AND SURVIVAL ⚠️

I have lost my entire 30-year career because this network systematically targeted my business and stalked my family. Since 2021, they tracked us country to country using spam emails with Google Ads 360 analytics and image tracking.

When I named Axact and exposed them on X.com, I experienced a full censorship campaign: Google banned my Business Listing and flagged my website as an "attacker trying to steal passwords" via Chrome Browser APIs; SEMrush refused to cooperate; X.com permanently banned my account.

Axact used SEMrush.com, Moz.com, Apollo.io, and Upwork.com to cyber-stalk and SEO-poison my business — those platforms still allow their use. Axact also used my LEGAL NAME to stalk, harass, slander, and threaten other victims in attempts to frame me.





⚠️ WHY I NEED YOUR HELP RIGHT NOW ⚠️

I have no income. No food. No shelter. I am in hiding for my safety. I am not asking for comfort. I am asking for survival, and your help, because I have not received ANY protection or assistance from the government.

I have built the largest known UNSTOPPABLE decentralized database of Axact's terrorists, shell companies, domains, operative profiles, and victim complaints — documenting billions in annual fraud — to be fully delivered to all national security agencies. But right now, I need to survive long enough to finish it.





Every dollar donated goes directly toward:

• Food, shelter, and basic survival while I continue this fight

• Secure communications to maintain safety while coordinating with law enforcement

• Legal protection against Axact's ongoing intimidation and harassment

• Completing and delivering my database to support active federal prosecutions

When this network is finally brought down, millions of people will be safer. Fake-credentialed doctors, nurses, and politicians will be exposed. The fentanyl pipeline will be disrupted. Billions in money laundering will be stopped. Illegal immigration will significantly reduce. Victims who lost their life savings will get justice!

I am not just fighting for my own life. I am fighting for yours — and for the millions already robbed, blackmailed, stalked, and threatened by this organization.

I have given everything. I am still standing. Please help me survive.

Please share this campaign. Lives depend on it.





🕵️‍♂️ What We Already Have on Axact

Decentralized Encrypted Databases + Decentralized Applications (Unstoppable, Un-censorable, Un-deletable).

Facial Recognition

Voice Recognition

Photographic Evidence of Gang-Stalking

4 years of harassment, threats, cyber-stalking, and inbound phone calls

ALL OF AXACT'S GOOGLE ADS REPORTS.

ALL of Axact's criminal records and court records

Stalking and harassment towards relatives of victims

Stalking and harassment towards victims' businesses and clientele.

Cross-site Analytics Tracking.

30+ years of collected research, evidence, court cases

Offshore Leaks Database

Testimonies from Prosecutors

Testimonies from victims

Endorsement from USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office)

Support from a New Coalition of IP (Intellectual Property Attorneys) whose identities were stolen by Axact/Abtach to commit extortion and threats towards small businesses.





⚡️ How We Will Execute the Operation

Step 1. DATABASE ENRICHMENT: We will open evidence submissions from verified victims who were scammed, threatened, and targeted by Axact.

Payments / Transactions

Emails / SMS / Chat Messages

Reports of Abuse / Reviews / Complaints filed

IMPORTANT NOTE: ALL VICTIMS' IDENTITIES ARE CONCEALED WITH SERIALIZED (MASKED), ENCRYPTED AND KEPT IN A SEPARATE OFFLINE DATABASE.

Step 2. VICTIM COMPENSATION: Each Axact terrorist gets only one opportunity to redeem themselves by FULLY REIMBURSING each victim, and MUST PAY a $50,000 USD fine to adjust their dossiers to "cooperating" status.

Each Axact terrorist must submit weekly bank statements to prove they have ceased cyber-terrorism operations.

Each Axact terrorist must turn themselves in to prove cooperation with national security agencies.

Step 3. PERSISTENT MONITORING: Deployment of thousands of decentralized AI Agents with voice & speech recognition, operating as secret shoppers to track Axact's terrorists, trace locations, and enrich the database.

All evidence is stored on-chain, printed, and mailed (first-class) to all 50 US Attorney Generals, Congress, HSI, and FBI.





💰 Resource We Need

Budget for printing and mailing dossiers to the FBI, HSI, Congress, Attorney Generals, Governors, Local Law Enforcement, Judges, and Prosecutors.

Budget to keep us alive during the operation: Food, Shelter, Software tools.

Decentralized Storage of databases and evidence.

Budget to purchase bulk records from WHOIS.

Budget to file Court Orders to release all private domain owners' email, legal names, and bank accounts.

FOIA Request for a COMPLETE AUDIT of FTC and IC3's records provided by victims — to cross-reference and enrich our databases.



