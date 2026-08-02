Defense & Support to Fight Axact's Cyberterrorism

Proverbs 28:1
"The wicked flee when no man pursueth: but the righteous are bold as a lion."
HELP ME SURVIVE WHILE FIGHTING THE WORLD'S LARGEST CRIMINAL CYBER-TERRORIST NETWORK: AXACT
My name cannot be disclosed for my safety, yet I am sure Axact will know exactly who I am publishing this campaign. I am currently homeless — no food, no shelter, no safe country — not because I gave up, but because I refused to die without fighting.
For the past four years, I have been waging a relentless, documented defense and investigation against Axact — the Pakistan-based fraud empire and its subsidiaries (ie. Abtach Ltd. and thousands more). I have been assisting local and national security agencies, and law enforcement to track and prosecute these terrorists, at great personal cost.
Axact is not just a fake diploma mill. It is a multi-billion-dollar (potentially trillions) transnational criminal syndicate. Education-forgery and I.T. scams were their back door to infiltrate and terrorize western nations.
This is who we are dealing with!
In April 2025, the U.S. DOJ unsealed indictment USA v. EWORLDTRADE, LLC (Case No. 25-cr-83). eWorldTrade LLC — tied to Abtach Ltd., director Azneem Bilwani, and money mule Abdulaziz Sema — was charged with conspiracy to distribute carfentanyl and isotonitazene. Abdulaziz is on record gang-stalking victims and their families!
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/us-online-marketplace-operator-charged-trafficking-deadly-synthetic-opioids-stronger
Carfentanyl is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl — U.S. deaths increased sevenfold in a single year across 37 states. The DOJ seized the eWorldTrade[.]com domain. Abdulaziz continues operating scam websites unabated on major platforms.
Bilwani owns one of Pakistan's largest stock brokerages — textbook money laundering. Pakistan's FIA called Abtach/eWorldTrade "the biggest money laundering case in the history of Pakistan," involving Bilwani and nearly four dozen terrorists.
ALL OF THAT MONEY WAS SCAMMED FROM VICTIMS, OFTEN THE ELDERLY!
The FBI and USCIS have executed busts for Work Visa fraud; the network faces federal RICO charges across entities including Digitonics Labs, Retrocube LLC, Intersys Ltd., ExportHub[.]com, and TradeKey[.]com — spanning trademark fraud, visa fraud, synthetic drug trafficking, and money laundering.
I have lost my entire 30-year career because this network systematically targeted my business and stalked my family. Since 2021, they tracked us country to country using spam emails with Google Ads 360 analytics and image tracking.
When I named Axact and exposed them on X.com, I experienced a full censorship campaign: Google banned my Business Listing and flagged my website as an "attacker trying to steal passwords" via Chrome Browser APIs; SEMrush refused to cooperate; X.com permanently banned my account.
Axact used SEMrush.com, Moz.com, Apollo.io, and Upwork.com to cyber-stalk and SEO-poison my business — those platforms still allow their use. Axact also used my LEGAL NAME to stalk, harass, slander, and threaten other victims in attempts to frame me.
I have no income. No food. No shelter. I am in hiding for my safety. I am not asking for comfort. I am asking for survival, and your help, because I have not received ANY protection or assistance from the government.
I have built the largest known UNSTOPPABLE decentralized database of Axact's terrorists, shell companies, domains, operative profiles, and victim complaints — documenting billions in annual fraud — to be fully delivered to all national security agencies. But right now, I need to survive long enough to finish it.
• Food, shelter, and basic survival while I continue this fight
• Secure communications to maintain safety while coordinating with law enforcement
• Legal protection against Axact's ongoing intimidation and harassment
• Completing and delivering my database to support active federal prosecutions
When this network is finally brought down, millions of people will be safer. Fake-credentialed doctors, nurses, and politicians will be exposed. The fentanyl pipeline will be disrupted. Billions in money laundering will be stopped. Illegal immigration will significantly reduce. Victims who lost their life savings will get justice!
I am not just fighting for my own life. I am fighting for yours — and for the millions already robbed, blackmailed, stalked, and threatened by this organization.
I have given everything. I am still standing. Please help me survive.
Please share this campaign. Lives depend on it.
Step 1. DATABASE ENRICHMENT: We will open evidence submissions from verified victims who were scammed, threatened, and targeted by Axact.
IMPORTANT NOTE: ALL VICTIMS' IDENTITIES ARE CONCEALED WITH SERIALIZED (MASKED), ENCRYPTED AND KEPT IN A SEPARATE OFFLINE DATABASE.
Step 2. VICTIM COMPENSATION: Each Axact terrorist gets only one opportunity to redeem themselves by FULLY REIMBURSING each victim, and MUST PAY a $50,000 USD fine to adjust their dossiers to "cooperating" status.
Step 3. PERSISTENT MONITORING: Deployment of thousands of decentralized AI Agents with voice & speech recognition, operating as secret shoppers to track Axact's terrorists, trace locations, and enrich the database.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Fundraiser created byClint Godfrey
Fundraiser funds will be received by Clint Godfrey
Fundraiser created byClint Godfrey
Fundraiser funds will be received by Clint Godfrey
Proverbs 28:1
"The wicked flee when no man pursueth: but the righteous are bold as a lion."
HELP ME SURVIVE WHILE FIGHTING THE WORLD'S LARGEST CRIMINAL CYBER-TERRORIST NETWORK: AXACT
My name cannot be disclosed for my safety, yet I am sure Axact will know exactly who I am publishing this campaign. I am currently homeless — no food, no shelter, no safe country — not because I gave up, but because I refused to die without fighting.
For the past four years, I have been waging a relentless, documented defense and investigation against Axact — the Pakistan-based fraud empire and its subsidiaries (ie. Abtach Ltd. and thousands more). I have been assisting local and national security agencies, and law enforcement to track and prosecute these terrorists, at great personal cost.
Axact is not just a fake diploma mill. It is a multi-billion-dollar (potentially trillions) transnational criminal syndicate. Education-forgery and I.T. scams were their back door to infiltrate and terrorize western nations.
This is who we are dealing with!
In April 2025, the U.S. DOJ unsealed indictment USA v. EWORLDTRADE, LLC (Case No. 25-cr-83). eWorldTrade LLC — tied to Abtach Ltd., director Azneem Bilwani, and money mule Abdulaziz Sema — was charged with conspiracy to distribute carfentanyl and isotonitazene. Abdulaziz is on record gang-stalking victims and their families!
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/us-online-marketplace-operator-charged-trafficking-deadly-synthetic-opioids-stronger
Carfentanyl is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl — U.S. deaths increased sevenfold in a single year across 37 states. The DOJ seized the eWorldTrade[.]com domain. Abdulaziz continues operating scam websites unabated on major platforms.
Bilwani owns one of Pakistan's largest stock brokerages — textbook money laundering. Pakistan's FIA called Abtach/eWorldTrade "the biggest money laundering case in the history of Pakistan," involving Bilwani and nearly four dozen terrorists.
ALL OF THAT MONEY WAS SCAMMED FROM VICTIMS, OFTEN THE ELDERLY!
The FBI and USCIS have executed busts for Work Visa fraud; the network faces federal RICO charges across entities including Digitonics Labs, Retrocube LLC, Intersys Ltd., ExportHub[.]com, and TradeKey[.]com — spanning trademark fraud, visa fraud, synthetic drug trafficking, and money laundering.
I have lost my entire 30-year career because this network systematically targeted my business and stalked my family. Since 2021, they tracked us country to country using spam emails with Google Ads 360 analytics and image tracking.
When I named Axact and exposed them on X.com, I experienced a full censorship campaign: Google banned my Business Listing and flagged my website as an "attacker trying to steal passwords" via Chrome Browser APIs; SEMrush refused to cooperate; X.com permanently banned my account.
Axact used SEMrush.com, Moz.com, Apollo.io, and Upwork.com to cyber-stalk and SEO-poison my business — those platforms still allow their use. Axact also used my LEGAL NAME to stalk, harass, slander, and threaten other victims in attempts to frame me.
I have no income. No food. No shelter. I am in hiding for my safety. I am not asking for comfort. I am asking for survival, and your help, because I have not received ANY protection or assistance from the government.
I have built the largest known UNSTOPPABLE decentralized database of Axact's terrorists, shell companies, domains, operative profiles, and victim complaints — documenting billions in annual fraud — to be fully delivered to all national security agencies. But right now, I need to survive long enough to finish it.
• Food, shelter, and basic survival while I continue this fight
• Secure communications to maintain safety while coordinating with law enforcement
• Legal protection against Axact's ongoing intimidation and harassment
• Completing and delivering my database to support active federal prosecutions
When this network is finally brought down, millions of people will be safer. Fake-credentialed doctors, nurses, and politicians will be exposed. The fentanyl pipeline will be disrupted. Billions in money laundering will be stopped. Illegal immigration will significantly reduce. Victims who lost their life savings will get justice!
I am not just fighting for my own life. I am fighting for yours — and for the millions already robbed, blackmailed, stalked, and threatened by this organization.
I have given everything. I am still standing. Please help me survive.
Please share this campaign. Lives depend on it.
Step 1. DATABASE ENRICHMENT: We will open evidence submissions from verified victims who were scammed, threatened, and targeted by Axact.
IMPORTANT NOTE: ALL VICTIMS' IDENTITIES ARE CONCEALED WITH SERIALIZED (MASKED), ENCRYPTED AND KEPT IN A SEPARATE OFFLINE DATABASE.
Step 2. VICTIM COMPENSATION: Each Axact terrorist gets only one opportunity to redeem themselves by FULLY REIMBURSING each victim, and MUST PAY a $50,000 USD fine to adjust their dossiers to "cooperating" status.
Step 3. PERSISTENT MONITORING: Deployment of thousands of decentralized AI Agents with voice & speech recognition, operating as secret shoppers to track Axact's terrorists, trace locations, and enrich the database.
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
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