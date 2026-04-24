Hi my name is Alison.





At this point, I’m fully willing to declutter America—and Europe too, since apparently we’re sorting human beings by “original location” now. No worries, I won’t even stop in Europe. I’ll go straight to Africa, where I’m originally from ancestrally, even if I wasn’t personally born there.





Consider it my contribution to the great global decluttering project: America and Europe can be left to the people who I believe they’re the “originals,” and I’ll pack up my life, reconnect with Africa, and start over there.





Since relocating across continents apparently costs more than a plane ticket and good intentions, that’s where the you comes in. If everyone is so passionate about people “going back where they came from,” feel free to sponsor the journey. 😌🌍





I’m accepting donations toward travel, relocation, housing, and getting established. Let’s see how committed everybody is to the concept once there’s a bill attached.

Mercy be with you 🤗



