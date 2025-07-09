Debt relief

I'm asking for some donations to get my car paid off so I would have extra money during the month to pay the rest of my bills I got the car and then had to pay for it to be transferred which is $400 something dollars and I had to take out a loan to get all that taken care of I have been way behind on my bills and I wish I could get this taken care of and I will be okay ., I would be very appreciative and grateful of anything I could receive thank you and God bless 💯