Debt Pay-down and helping people in need!

My name is Ramez, and I'm asking for help as I work to turn around a difficult financial situation.





Over the past few years, I had to sell my car for an emergency and I built up about $19,000 in credit card debt. I've been working hard to change that and regain some stability. One practical step I'm taking is trading in my motorcycle (my only commute) for a different one with a much lower interest rate and cheaper price. This will lower my monthly bills by about $200, money I can put directly toward paying down my debt and staying on track with a real plan for the future.





Asking for help doesn't come easily to me, but I want to be honest about where I am and the steps I'm taking to make things better. Your support would mean so much as I work toward stability and my dream of one day being able to give generously to others in difficult times like me now, as well as building a 24/7 HOUSE OF PRAYER hall/room on my property for anyone to come and encounter Jesus's Love and Freedom!!





Thank you for standing with me.