Dean and Becky - Basement Repairs & Waterproofing

If you are reading this, you and your family have been blessed by the spiritual guidance of Dean Hammond and his wife, Becky, as they have served over the years. Dean and Becky are spending their retirement years in Wilmore, KY, though neither has fully retired. They continue to serve those around them however they can, including by offering affordable housing in apartments in the basement of their home.

Unfortunately, a recent torrential downpour caused flooding in the basement apartments. With others in the community experiencing damage due to the rain and flooding, there is a waiting list for repairs that could take months. Adding to the difficulties is the cost. Dean and Becky do not have flood insurance, and the cost of repairs is expected to be around $12,000.

Twelve thousand dollars is a great deal of money for anyone, especially a retired pastor. However, we believe there are enough people that know and love Dean and Becky to make this burden lighter and maybe even bear that burden in its entirety.

We are deeply grateful for the impact Dean and Becky have had in our lives. Dean’s compassion and sincerity in his messages and the example he has set for every single person he has had the opportunity to minster to point directly to Christ. And Becky has been a shining example to the women she encounters as she has supported Dean with her ministries as well. As often stated by Becky, “would you do it for Jesus?”

If you’re still with us, thank you. Please prayerfully consider helping Dean and Becky with a monetary donation.