DCOG Mission Trip to Hawaii 2027

In June 2027, a team of 16 people from Decatur Church of God in Decatur, Indiana, will be traveling to Hawaii for a mission trip focused on serving others and sharing the love of Jesus in practical ways. We believe God has given us an incredible opportunity to come alongside local churches and ministries, meet real needs, and make a lasting impact in the communities we will serve. Each member of our team is raising financial support to help cover the costs of travel, lodging, transportation, meals, and ministry expenses. We would be honored if you would consider partnering with us through a financial gift of any amount. More importantly, we ask you to pray for our team, the people we will serve, and that God would use this trip to make a difference—not only in Hawaii, but also in the lives of each person who says “yes” to going. Thank you for helping send our team to serve, love, and represent Jesus well!