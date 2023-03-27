Day Family Grievance and Rebuilding Support

My name is Aryn Thomas, and I'm starting this fundraiser on behalf of the Day family. Lacey, the youngest daughter, has been my friend since before I can remember, practically a sister. Our families moved onto the same street almost 30 years ago, and the Days have always felt like an extension of my own.





This past week, the Day family has been asked to carry more grief than anyone should have to hold at once.





Their mother, Gina, passed away after a 6-month battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Gina was a devoted stay-at-home mom who loved her daughters and husband deeply, kept a home spotless out of real pride and care, and grew the most incredible garden (I've genuinely never seen zucchini as big as hers, and her lilies & sunflowers were always beautiful). She and her husband lived a quiet, humble life, and were the kind of neighbors you could rely on to support you when you needed it.





The evening Gina passed, emotions were understandably high. A dispute between her husband and youngest adult daughter led to a 911 call. When police arrived, the family was in a state of resolve, explained that their mom had passed and that they were following a plan already in place with their hospice nurse — and asked the police not to enter. Police forcibly entered the home anyway. Her husband, in fear and overwhelming grief, responded with gunfire, which led to a SWAT response and a six-plus-hour standoff.





Some of you may have seen this story covered online, often in a distorted and sensationalized way. There's a lot the family can't speak to publicly yet, and may not be able to for some time. What we do know is simple: a family lost their mother this week, and now has to find a way forward through the damage left behind.





The family home — where the daughters grew up, and where the family has lived for nearly 30 years — is significantly damaged and currently unlivable. Their father is now facing both medical and legal costs as he gets the support he needs. And their daughters, Lacey and Dana, are the ones holding it all together: planning their mother's funeral, supporting their father through a legal process, and figuring out how to repair their family home — all while grieving.





Thank you to everyone who has already reached out with kindness, asked how to help, or spoken up online to redirect attention back to the humanity of this tragedy. It means more than you know.





This fund will go toward:

Funeral costs for their mother Grief & mental health support for the family Home repairs — professional hazard cleaning, doors, windows, siding, flooring, and security damaged during the incident Medical fees from both their mom's care and father's ongoing medical care





***This fund will not be supporting legal fees for Jon Day. If you would like to contribute to that specifically, please privately Venmo Lacey @Lacey-Day-22.





No amount is too small, and if you're not able to give, sharing this page means just as much.





Thank you for supporting the Days as they rebuild.