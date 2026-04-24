Dave and Mary’s Scotland dream

Dave and Mary are dear friends of ours, and they've been burdened with medical bills. I'm raising money to help cover those costs and to support their dream of traveling to Scotland. They mean so much to us, and your support would mean everything to them.

Here is a little background on my pal :

Posted with permission.





Back in 1964-65 my dad was stationed at Holly Loch while in the U.S. Navy. While exploring Dunoon he found a store with our surname over the door. He went inside and talked to the owners. They produced a family tree and way down on the bottom was his grandfather's name. My dad filled out the missing information to bring the tree up to date. I however, was not born yet. Hearing this story as a child has led to me being obsessed with my Scottish ancestry and a strong desire to put my name on that tree, along with my wife and sons.