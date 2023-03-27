Dare To Be A Daniel: Men's Retreat 2027

Dare To Be A Daniel

Help us help men. We want to help men ready to live with clarity, conviction, and purpose. Taking place in February of 2027, we want to help men 18-70 discover their God-given identity and calling, moving from passive living to intentional direction. Through community, accountability, and guided reflection, men learn to align their gifts and values with God’s design, equipping them to live responsibly, courageously, and in a way that honors Him.



