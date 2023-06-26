Campaign Image

Daniel Penny's Legal Defense Fund

Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing criminal charges stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died. Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred the criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected, which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense, will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City.

***The funds from this campaign will be received by Raiser And Kenniff, P.C. and used for the legal defense of Daniel Penny.***

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for defending the defenseless -a white man

Linda Reeves
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

I admire people with courage like you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Daniel, you are a hero! The world needs more men like you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

William Russell
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

You did the right thing no matter what the communists say or do.

John Mateus
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Hero!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

We are with you.

Lee Waaks
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

FRANCIS DEL VECCHIO
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Jody Vaughn
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
27 days ago

Phil W
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying brother

Richard Hogan
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Daniel.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Good citizen. Good Samaritan.

Daniel Penny – Update

June 26th, 2023

Thank you for continued support of Danny. While your contributions are helping him defend himself, he mostly appreciates the countless prayers from supporters around the world. Danny recently spoke out publicly, describing the incident from the subway train in his own words. You can watch him here: https://youtu.be/RVdTPUsTS3Y. Feel free to share this video with others, so everyone can hear the truth about what happened.

Danny will be arraigned on the indictment this Wednesday. Please continue to keep him in your prayers. We will regularly update you about this case. We’ve also started a Facebook page and the link is here: https://www.facebook.com/supportdanielpenny

