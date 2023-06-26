Daniel Penny's Legal Defense Fund

Raised:
USD $3,096,182
Campaign funds will be received by Raiser and Kenniff, P.C
Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing criminal charges stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died. Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred the criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected, which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense, will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City.
***The funds from this campaign will be received by Raiser And Kenniff, P.C. and used for the legal defense of Daniel Penny.***
Thank you for defending the defenseless -a white man
I admire people with courage like you.
Daniel, you are a hero! The world needs more men like you!
You did the right thing no matter what the communists say or do.
God bless.
Hero!!
We are with you.
Praying brother
God bless you Daniel.
Good citizen. Good Samaritan.
June 26th, 2023
Thank you for continued support of Danny. While your contributions are helping him defend himself, he mostly appreciates the countless prayers from supporters around the world. Danny recently spoke out publicly, describing the incident from the subway train in his own words. You can watch him here: https://youtu.be/RVdTPUsTS3Y. Feel free to share this video with others, so everyone can hear the truth about what happened.
Danny will be arraigned on the indictment this Wednesday. Please continue to keep him in your prayers. We will regularly update you about this case. We’ve also started a Facebook page and the link is here: https://www.facebook.com/supportdanielpenny
