Daniel Penny's Legal Defense Fund

Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing criminal charges stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died. Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred the criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected, which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense, will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City.

***The funds from this campaign will be received by Raiser And Kenniff, P.C. and used for the legal defense of Daniel Penny.***