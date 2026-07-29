Please Donate to Damiano Disciples Inc - thanks!

🌟🔥 I remember standing beside our beloved elderly in a small, humble chapel—a place that resonates with faith and love. The air was thick with the scent of burning candles and prayers whispered like secrets between us. We are lay brothers consecrated to Christ and his mother Mary, dedicated to living out the Joy of The Gospel among those who need it most: our elderly, poor, and disabled community members. 🌈🙏

But as you can imagine, there's always a cost for such love and commitment. Our hearts are full of joy when we see someone we've helped smile back at us—a moment that fills the void left by any worldly treasure. However, our resources often fall short to support all who need it, from purchasing prayer books to funding travel expenses needed in sharing the Gospel across towns. It’s a constant struggle but one we willingly embrace because of what we believe in and whom we serve! 🌍💼

That's why I stand before you today—because of hope. Hope that comes with your support, not just monetarily but spiritually too. Your contributions aren’t merely financial; they are seeds sown into an eternal garden, where souls flourish under the warmth and love of our Lord Jesus Christ. 🌱💖

Let me share this quote from St. John Chrysostom: “Charity is a matter of life and death for those in need... to neglect acts of charity would be tantamount to shedding their blood." It’s more than just giving; it’s about the transformation that happens—a spark igniting hope, kindness, and love within our communities. 📖✨

We are asking you today to join us as partners in faith, compassion, and action. Your donation of any amount will help immensely: whether for prayer books needed for daily devotionals or tablets provided to singers so they can harmonize their voices with gratitude towards God’s grace. Every penny counts! 🙏💲

Remember, today is a gift from the heavens above—a single breath amidst eternity. Let us embrace it fully and live passionately in the love of Christ we carry on our hearts as lay brothers. 🌟❤️

Will you consider making a difference with your contribution to help support these simple yet profound acts? Together, let’s fan the flames of compassion within this world—one prayer at a time, one soul saved at a time! ✨🙏 #JoyOfTheGospel #SpreadLove