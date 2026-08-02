Dakota’s FIP treatment

Hi everyone, my name’s Dakota. I’m a 4 year old DSH house panther who has been struggling with FIP. Back in November 2025 I was diagnosed with one of 2 things, cancer or FIP. The vet could only confirm cancer with a bone marrow biopsy which would have taken a bit of time and lots of money. Since treating for FIP was going to be immediate and improvement would show in the first week, my mom decided to treat for FIP. And I improved. But it was slow. Treatment is 84 days but after 84 days I still wasn’t fully recovered. So mom tried a different medicine and it helped a bit more. Unfortunately after 42 days of that treatment we had to stop. No more money. Thousands of dollars has been spent trying to save me. We crossed our fingers and toe beans and hoped it was enough. Last week I crashed hard. Stopped eating, drinking and back to throwing up…a lot😞 I’ve lost over pound in 2 weeks, my fur looks awful because I don’t want to groom. If it wasn’t for my friend giving me subQ fluids and emergency meds over the weekend I wouldn’t have made it. I can only drink goats milk right now, my appetite still sucks. But I want to fight. The medicine is $40 a vial and is about 5 days worth of treatment. $40 will get me going. If I show improvement after the first week, I will need another 11 weeks of treatment. 🤞🏼Can you help get me going? Thanks😻