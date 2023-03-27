Daily Meals and School for 1000 Children

In the heart of Nigeria, countless children wake up each day with empty stomachs and little hope of attending school. Families struggle to afford even the basics, leaving dreams of education and nourishment out of reach. I am raising funds to run a program that will provide daily meals for both children and adults, while ensuring at least 1,000 children can attend school with the supplies and fees they need. Every contribution will put food on a table, a book in a child’s hand, and hope in a family’s heart. Your support is not just charity — it is a lifeline, a chance to break cycles of hunger and poverty, and a step toward a brighter future for an entire community.