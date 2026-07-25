Dad’s memory and funeral expenses

My dad recently passed away after a battle with cancer, and his loss has left me and my family heartbroken. It all happened so suddenly, and I am still trying to process everything while facing the overwhelming task of preparing his funeral arrangements. I never imagined I would be in this position, and right now I feel at a complete loss about where to begin or how to manage the costs involved. I want to honor my dad’s memory and give him the farewell he deserves, but I am struggling to cover the expenses for his funeral and related arrangements. Any support during this difficult time would mean so much to me and my family. Your kindness will help us navigate this painful moment and ensure we can say goodbye in a way that truly reflects how much he meant to us. Thank you for considering helping us during this time of grief.