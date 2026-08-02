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Don’t Let Cancer's Return Steal These Boys’ Father

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChase Allen

Don’t Let Cancer's Return Steal These Boys’ Father

My big brother is facing something no father should have to face again.

Ten years ago he beat cancer. He fought hard, recovered, and built a life full of love—especially the kind that comes with three little boys who light up every time he walks through the door. Now those same boys (ages 9, 7, and just 14 months old) are watching their dad confront a new battle.


A recent CT scan revealed multiple tumors. After a PET scan and blood work on August 2nd, the news confirmed what we feared: the cancer has returned. An 7.9 cm lymph node near his spine contains two active regions, and his tumor markers match the disease he once conquered. Because the mass is wrapped around a major artery, surgery isn’t possible. He has been referred to a specialized oncology team to map out the strongest treatment path forward.


He is already in pain. The road ahead will be long and exhausting. And as the sole provider for his family—living on the small farm they call home and currently expanding to make room for their growing family—the thought of not being able to keep up with work is almost as heavy as the diagnosis itself. Farm debts, household bills, and the everyday needs of three young children don’t pause for treatment.


This fundraiser exists first to protect the home and farm that hold their family together, to give him and the boys a measure of stability, and to help cover medical, travel, and treatment costs as they come. More than anything, we want him free to pour whatever strength he has left into healing—and into being present with his sons.


We are asking, with open hearts, for your help. Any amount, any share, any prayer makes a real difference. Thank you for standing with him and his boys during this uncertain time. Your kindness means more than we can say.


With deep gratitude, thank you.

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