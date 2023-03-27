Cyrus Carmack Belton Memorial Gas Station

Cyrus Carmack Belton's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed at a gas station in Columbia, South Carolina. While the criminal case has ended, his name, life, and legacy deserve to be remembered.





We're opening a gas station in Cyrus's honor, a business that will serve our community, create opportunities, and stand as a permanent tribute to his life. This is our way of transforming tragedy into something positive and keeping his memory alive.





Funds raised will help with startup expenses, securing a location, equipment, inventory, licensing, and other costs necessary to bring this vision to life. Your support means everything as we work to build something lasting in Cyrus's name.