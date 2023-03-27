Culinary School Ingredients and Supplies

Hi, I'm Deseray. I'm working hard to put myself through culinary school, a dream I've been chasing for a long time. Every day I'm learning, growing, and pushing myself, but the cost of ingredients and supplies can be overwhelming.





Cooking is more than just a career to me. It's something that brings me joy, allows me to be creative, and gives me hope for the future. I'm putting in the time, effort, and dedication because I truly want to build something meaningful for myself.





I'm reaching out humbly to ask if anyone would be willing to help me with ingredients or contribute toward my culinary school needs. Even something small can make a big difference and help me continue pursuing the career I'm so passionate about. If you're able to help, whether it's with ingredients, supplies, or simply sharing this message, I would be so grateful.