Creative content, lifestyle,fashion and influencer

My name is ABIGAIL MKANYISO





I started with nothing but a dream and my phone in Lusaka, I wound film 15-second outfit transitions because I want to become a content creator and fashion influencer. But people said "influencer isn’t a real job."

i just ignored ,smiled and kept posting anyways. But my content wasn’t that clean and pleasing because of the picture quality of the phone I use.

slowly my motivation started feeding because my posts didn’t get any interactions,l started watching other content creators with the same vision as me I saw the pattern, saw what I needed for me to be out there .

My big dream was simple ,Show the world that style has no zip code and I am just getting started ..