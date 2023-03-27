Creating a Safe Autism Classroom for Noah

My son Noah is autistic and nonverbal except around his older sister and me. He was a first-time public school student when a teacher hit him,made him cry an he was hit,and took away his autism ball without reason. The incident left him terrified, and he's now back in homeschool.





As a community, we want to help Noah feel safe to learn again. We're creating an autism classroom designed for him, with autistic colors, blocks for building (which he loves), a rainbow round table, and dinosaurs (his favorite). The classroom will be a real learning space where he can thrive.





Noah will have an ABA Therapist, Occupational Therapist, and Speech Therapist visiting the classroom daily to support his learning and development. This fundraiser will help cover the costs of these therapies and setting up the classroom so Noah can learn in a place where he feels safe and understood.





Thank you for standing with Noah and our community.