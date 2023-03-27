Covenant Sources - Sustaining Serious Bible Study

Covenant Sources is a unique digital research library built for students of preterist theology and covenant eschatology. It lets you search the actual writings of leading authors in plain language, receive verified excerpts segmented along natural rhetorical contours, expand context within publisher limits, and build accurate bibliographies — all while staying grounded in the text itself.





We created this tool because we are convinced that faithful study must be rooted in Scripture interpreting Scripture, textual honesty, and the hermeneutical principles of progressive revelation and apostolic authority. It is designed for pastors, teachers, students, and serious believers who want to go straight to the sources rather than rely on summaries.





How You Can Help

Give Send Go supports monthly giving. One-time gifts are deeply appreciated and help us immediately, but monthly pledges are the most powerful way to sustain this project. We are an independent, self-funded effort with no institutional backing. Your consistent support will allow us to:





Keep the platform running reliably Add important new covenant eschatology titles to the library Improve the research tools over time





Even small monthly gifts ($5, $10, $25) add up quickly and give us the stability to keep building a resource that honors God’s Word and serves the next generation of students.





If you value clear, careful, source-based Bible study that respects the original context and the centrality of Jesus and the apostles, please prayerfully consider becoming a monthly partner.





Thank you for standing with us in this work.