Cooperstown Baseball 2027

Our team has been given the opportunity to participate in a baseball tournament in Cooperstown, New York, the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. This is a chance for us to compete against teams from all over the country, visit the Hall of Fame, and experience the rich history of baseball.





Our team consists of 14 players and 4 coaches, and our trip is scheduled for the summer of 2027. We're raising funds to cover registration, meals, travel, umpires, lodging, uniforms, and other expenses associated with attending the tournament.





We're reaching out to our community, friends, and family to help us make this happen. Your support would mean so much to our team as we prepare for this incredible experience.