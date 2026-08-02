Continual Support for our precious Ugandan Orphans

Ttamu Ministries Uganda:





Ttamu is the name of a village in Uganda where many children and their parents were affected by HIV/AIDS and where many deaths of children and adults resulted from not having access to appropriate treatment. The mission of Ttamu Ministries Uganda is to show God's grace to children in Uganda who are living with HIV or who were affected by the disease somehow. Children are celebrated and seen as fearfully and wonderfully made. Ttamu Ministries believe in the worth and dignity of all human beings. By working alongside caring and dedicated members of the local community, Ttamu Ministries want to lead the way to end discrimination towards children and adults living with HIV/AIDS in Uganda.

Ttamu orphanage is currently located in the Kinvunkidde village within Mityana District. Mityana is located approximately 1 hour from Kampala, Uganda’s capital.





How everything started…





Ttamu Ministries Uganda was started by Mr. Mubiru Boaz in 2011, when at 25 years of age, Mr. Boaz felt God’s calling to help and serve orphans after losing one of his parents and family members to AIDS. While he was still young, Mr. Boaz decided it was time to serve God and his purposes through this orphanage ministry whereby, he could help other children who became motherless and fatherless. He had been particularly and emotionally overwhelmed by the plight of many children in his community of Mityana, where some children would be sent to the streets when caregivers could not or would not take care of them anymore. He created a space in his home to share what he had with the orphaned children in his community. He could not bear to see children suffer after losing parents and would accommodate and live with them. This is when he stepped out in faith to minister to the needs of the orphans, vulnerable children and families in his community. He had nothing but a small house where he started housing five children who had been abandoned by their guardians. God has used him to bring a smile and new opportunities to hundreds of children in the community.





Mr. Boaz started with a small project to help orphans and it has since developed by the power of the Holy Spirit into a ministry encompassing a network of a Bible school, children's homes (orphanage), primary education, medical assistance, constant evangelistic outreaches, farming and much more. Ttamu Ministries Uganda has undergone huge transformations in all areas, from increasing the number of children it accommodates to improvements in the facility. Local initiatives were designed to generate income to ensure a sustainable future for the ministry. Unfortunately, when the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, Ttamu orphanage has lost a lot of the contributions and donations coming from abroad given that the pandemic affected their donors as well. Ttamu orphanage is currently trying to re build the network of donors to keep their impactful work moving forward.





Foundational Objectives:





• To teach the orphans about Jesus Christ and lead them to accept and recognize Him as their Lord and Savior.

• To provide health care to vulnerable orphans.

• To provide education to vulnerable orphans.

• To provide orphans with a safe hygienic and family environment for their physical and spiritual development.

• To create a loving and caring environment in which the orphans and abandoned children can feel loved and cared for.

• To provide free education to the children through local schools, free food on a daily basis, as well as clothes and other needs.

• To reach out to the all the poor and abandoned in their communities.





Ttamu’s ultimate aim is to transform these children into responsible adults who can provide for themselves.





Goals and Projects:





​Ttamu Ministries Uganda has both short-term and long-term ambitious goals.





Ttamu’s short-term goals include:

• Provide a home/shelter to children in need of a loving environment that could care for their individual needs

• Provide healthy daily meals to help with their nutrition and appropriated development – please see Addendum I for more details

• Provide activities that enable children to develop and reach their potential

• Provide medical care as needed

• Provide Bible studies where children learn about God and Jesus’ teachings

• Provide access to education to the orphans through schools in the village





In order to keep their short-term goals, Ttamu orphanage is looking for donors who could commit on a monthly basis to help achieve those goals.





The laborious work would be in the long term.

Some of the long-term goals include:

• Changing the HIV/AIDS stigma of orphans in Uganda

• Resettling “street children” with their families through outreach and providing social work support and parenting courses for those families

• Promoting the idea of foster care to the communities so children can have a temporary home





Throughout the years, in addition to sheltering orphans, Ttamu Ministries had focused on equipping families who have children who are living with HIV/AIDS in order to prevent more children being abandoned or found in the streets. Today, their Community Care Program provides education, medical assistance, therapy, and counseling to families, orphans and youth who are affected and infected with HIV/AIDS in the region.





Ttamu Ministries Uganda has grown into a robust ministry serving over 50 children living with HIV/AIDS, through residential, community and education programs. Their core values will continue to guide the programs as they work towards accomplishing their mission.





Construction of a school at Ttamu. That would reduce the cost of tuition fees and help children have access to school/education without having to walk miles to get to their school. This is a very very long term goal given the time frame for building it and funding needed.

• Project “Preventing Malaria”. Malaria is among the number one killer of children and adults in Africa. Children and staff at Ttamu get affected by malaria at least once a year. That increases the cost and drains the funds from the orphanage since it costs $45-$60 to treat a person with malaria. Providing treated or untreated mosquito nets, repellents and pest repeller has proven efficient in preventing malaria. The cost of nets, lotion repellents and electronic pest repeller per year is around $500.





Current URGENT Need:





The most urgent need for Ttamu children now is their school tuition. Please see budget for more details. Please refer to Addendum II for school budget.





Building relationships with children abroad:





It is important for human beings to be in contact with people from different cultures and understand how we all are children of the same God under the same Earthly government and here to contribute to each other’s growth. We are connected no matter where we are located in the globe.





• Ttamu’s children would benefit from having a monthly video call or get together with children from other countries whose English is their first or second language and have interactive activities like singing, reading books, playing games.

• Ttamu’s children would benefit from used books for all ages that could be donated and sent to them directly to their P.O. Box.396 Mityana

• Ttamu’s children welcome any kind of projects and interactions with people around the world. The older children currently participate in the Sunday school at church

• Ttamu’s children would love to receive donations on crayons, papers, glue and arts and crafts materials through their P.O. Box 396 Mityana Uganda





Building relationships with other religious groups:





Ttamu Ministries Uganda orphanage comes from a non-denominational church, therefore is open-minded and welcome everyone from any Christian faith.





Below is the budget for the orphanage to keep working in appropriate conditions to serve the children, community and staff. Any contribution or commitment to any item in the budget is very much welcomed and appreciated. Support and donations for projects are also a great opportunity to improve their building.





Addendum I. Budget and Expenses:





TTAMU UGANDAN ORPHANAGE

Monthly Budget listed as:

ITEMS

QUALITY

QUANTITY

TOTAL IN UGANDA SHILLINGS

TOTAL IN US DOLLAR





-Food

-Posho (maize flour) 1 ½ super each kg @3000/= (1.2$)

300 kg of maize

1800,000/= 500$





-Rice (white rice) each kg@3500/= (1.2$)

250kg of Rice

875,000/= 243$





-Cooking oil, Powders & Spices each litres cost 5600/=(2.2$)

50 litres of cooking oil

288000/= 80$





-Beans each kg @ 3500/=(1$)

120 kg of beans

864,000/= 240$





-Polidge (soya, bushera) each kg @ 2000/=(0.8$) 170 kg of polidge (soya,Bushera)

324,000/= 90$





Transportation Gas & Motorcycle repairs

To transport food to shelter

342000/= 95$





-Employees

-cooks/matroon

-Night watch security each paid 157,500/= (150$) 2 workers

107,0000/= 300$





Soaps Washing & bathing

180000/= 50$





Firewood

two trip each will cost $60

432000/=120$





Toilet Paper, Toothbrushes/ toothpaste

180000/= 50$





Deworming Each child

360000/= $100





Water/ Water guard

432000/= $120





Medical

720000/= $200





Bananas

5 bunches of bananas each at 7000/= ($20)

5 bunches 360000/= $100





TOTAL TO RUN ORPHANAGE

8236800/= $2288





(1) -I have used these calculations whereby the exchange rate is 1 USD = 3600/=

Meaning of the symbols

- $, stands for United states dollar

- /=, stands for Ugandan shillings

- @, stands for at

- Kg, stands for Kilogram