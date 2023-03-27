Computer for Her Social Work Dream

I'm raising money to help a young lady get a computer before she starts school. She's working toward her dream of becoming a social worker, but with the rising costs of housing, groceries, and everything else, she hasn't been able to afford one herself. As a single mother of two, an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old, she's made sure her kids have what they need for school first. Now she needs a computer to pursue her own education and achieve her goal. I have pictures of compatible models that would work for her classes.