Completing My Dental Work

Hi, my name is Karla McKnight. I'm raising money to complete dental work that I need.





I've already paid $4,781 toward the $11,000 total cost out of my own savings, but I don't have insurance to help cover the rest. I was a serial ice eater for a long time, not realizing how much it was harming my teeth and my health. After I was hospitalized with dangerously low hemoglobin and iron levels, so low I was close to dying, I had to stop. I received 3 blood transfusions and 2 iron infusions during that stay.





I know this is on me, and I take responsibility for it. But I'm very embarrassed about my smile. Being talked about and bullied because of my teeth has been hurtful. I have a really good job offer waiting for me, and the role requires me to be around people and help them. I want to feel confident and presentable in that position.





I've already invested everything I could. Whatever anyone can donate will mean so much to me, and I'm truly grateful for your support.