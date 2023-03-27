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Completing My Degree at NC A&T

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTiffany Jones

Completing My Degree at NC A&T

Dear kind supporters,

I am writing to you today with a humble heart and deep faith in what can happen when community and purpose come together.

I am currently enrolled at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University working to finish my bachelor’s degree. While balancing a job and the demands of daily life, I have poured everything I have into my studies—and by God’s grace and hard work, I currently maintain a 4.0 GPA.


Going back to school at this stage in my life is not just about earning a diploma. It is about honoring the gifts and opportunities God has placed before me, fulfilling a lifelong personal calling, and setting an enduring example of perseverance for my family. Above all, I want my 3-year-old granddaughter to look at my journey and know in her spirit that with faith, determination, and dedication, no dream is out of reach and it is never too late to finish strong.


Galatians 6:9 reminds us: "Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up."


I am putting in the work and doing everything humanly possible, but the financial hurdle of tuition, textbooks, and fees stands directly between me and the finish line.


How Your Support Makes a Difference:


Every dollar contributed goes directly toward tuition and course registration fees, textbooks and essential academic materials, and bridging the financial gap so that I can remain enrolled while working.


Whether you can give financially or keep me in your prayers, or share this campaign with your community and social network, your support is a blessing beyond measure. Thank you for taking the time to read this, believing in this journey, and helping me show the next generation that what faith-in-action looks like.


May He bless you richly!

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