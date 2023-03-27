Complete Tonny's School in Uganda

Tonny Sekabira saw potential where others saw only deteriorating buildings. When he inherited a piece of property in Uganda with poorly constructed structures, he transformed them into classrooms for over 210 children who now have a safe place to learn and grow. The construction and completion of this new building will not only impact these children's lives forever by your generous donations, but will also impact all the children that come to this school in the future to get educated.





Using his own resources and borrowing from his work, Tonny has built this school from the ground up, every step funded by himself, without outside help. He recently constructed a new solid brick building, but it still needs a roof, windows, and doors to become fully functional and secure.





Beyond the classroom, Tonny wants to ensure the children have access to clean water by installing a well on the school grounds.





Your support will help purchase materials and cover labor costs to complete the building and bring fresh water to the school. Tonny's vision is within reach, and your donation would mean so much in helping him finish what he's started.