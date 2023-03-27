Complete Classroom Block for 60 Pupils

Greetings. I'm Raymond Sylvester from Christian Anointed School in Accra, Ghana.





We have started building a 3 Classroom Block for 60 pupils, but we have run out of funds and need your help to finish it. The walls are up, but the children need a roof, ceiling, doors, windows, floor tiles, furniture, light, and learning materials.





Your support will help us complete this classroom block so these pupils have the space and resources they need to learn. Thank you for standing with us and our students.