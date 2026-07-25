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Community Rebuild Project

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byForrest Robbins

Fundraiser funds will be received by Forrest Robbins

Community Rebuild Project

So, I have been detailing this situation on social media over the past couple of weeks, but essentially the state (Alabama) maintenance workers broke the rear differential in my truck. I drive a 1993 Chevrolet S-10. It's an old truck in rough shape that we are bringing back from the dead. The state scraped up massive chunks of sod and threw it in our driveway. I cam home from work and saw it, but didn't have time to clean it up before heading back out for diapers for my daughter. On the way out, I had to stop in the driveway for traffic, and as soon as I attempted to pull out onto the highway, one of my rear wheels slipped on the sod, then grabbed on the concrete, and blew the differential out. So, it needs to be replaced before it's drivable and waiting for the state to pay to fix it is not really an option. We are down to my wife's van and it's not a good situation leaving her stuck at the house all day everyday with the kids, unable to leave if there's an emergency.


We are also doing this fundraiser for my son's first car. I have been rebuilding a 1993 Ford Festiva for him to drive as his first car. I had rebuilt just about everything on that car. It sat for ten years prior to us starting to work on it. I finally got it to start and it immediately blew the head gasket. I tore the engine down to replace the gasket and discovered that the head is cracked wide open, so it needs a new (used) engine. I am also going to make videos detailing any work that comes from this on social media. I want this to be something of a community effort.

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