We're raising funds to establish a community pollinator garden in Bowie, Maryland. The garden will feature native plants and flowers that support bees, butterflies, birds, and other local wildlife while creating a beautiful, welcoming green space for neighborhood residents.





Our goal is to bring the community together, encourage environmental education, and create a place where people can enjoy and learn about local nature. Whether you live nearby or simply care about supporting local ecosystems, your contribution will help us make this community garden a reality.





Thank you for standing with us as we build something meaningful for our neighborhood.