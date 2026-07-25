Community Outreach for Veterans and Elderly

It is our mission at Unwavering Love to be a provider of resources and care for the elderly and veterans in our surrounding area. There is a desperate need for resources and our team is on the ground and ready, but we need help! We take on intensive cases that require extensive amounts of time and resources. To provide the supplies and medical attention our patients need, to help them be better cared for and to keep ambulatory patients as independent as possible we need more funds. The cost of every day expenses leaves our veterans and elderly barely getting by, they are suffering immensely in their health both mentally and physically and it is in overwhelming amounts. So many need compassion and love. We are on the mission field locally and striving to meet the needs of those who need us! Recently we have been under construction at our care home and faced with horrible circumstances, that unfortunately is costing us tens of thousands. Currently we are in a legal battle with a contractor, and this nightmare situation is holding up one of the biggest pieces of our mission. We have faith that God will make a way and He will bring us all the support we need! The mission must continue!

God Bless ❤️