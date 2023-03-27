Community improvement experiment

I'm looking for a financial upstart to make it possible for me too volunteer my time part time and hopefully eventually fulltime doing what is like to be able to .. helping as many property owners keep up with property maintenance tasks as I encounter offering free landscaping service.. I'd love to be able to employ many others aiding me in my goals to make a huge impact and improve community relationships and lives daily..

I am a faithful Believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and want to be more actively available to add too my daily servitude to god blessing and helping as many of his children as is possible.. with a loving example of service

in Jesus name