Community Car Wash: Business & Service

I'm raising funds to start a community car wash that will serve two purposes: create a sustainable business for me while giving back to the people around me.





The funds will help me purchase the equipment and supplies needed to establish the car wash. Once operational, it will provide affordable car-washing services while setting aside resources to offer free or discounted washes to community members who cannot afford them.





My long-term goal is to grow the car wash, create employment opportunities for other young people, and build a sustainable local business.





Your support will help me purchase the equipment, establish the car wash, and begin serving the community. Thank you for standing with me.