Community Borehole for Water Access

Our community faces serious water challenges.





I'm raising funds to dig a borehole in our community so that we can have reliable access to water close to home. This will make a real difference for everyone here, less time spent traveling, and better access to clean water for daily needs.





We're asking for 300,000 KSH to make this happen. If you're able to help, your support would mean so much to our community. Thank you for standing with us.