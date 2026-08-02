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Coming together after an unthinkable loss

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristapher Carter

Coming together after an unthinkable loss

Help Our Family Be There for Our Son and Granddaughter


On the night of July 9th, our family experienced a loss that we never could have imagined. My son’s fiancée and my grandson were tragically killed in a car accident, leaving behind unimaginable grief and a 9-month-old granddaughter who now needs her family more than ever.


My wife and I, along with our three children, are trying to make the difficult decision to move from Arizona to Ohio so that we can be closer to our son and granddaughter and help support them through this devastating time.


We are not a family that is used to asking for help. I am a self-employed mobile mechanic, and my wife is a teacher. We are both Army veterans, and we have always worked hard to provide for our family and take care of our own.


When this tragedy happened, we immediately did what we felt we had to do. We took out a couple of loans and traveled to Ohio so we could be there for our son, our granddaughter, and our family during the funeral and those first heartbreaking days. Between travel, temporary housing, food, transportation, and everything else that came with an unexpected trip across the country, we quickly fell behind on our regular bills.


Now we are facing the additional cost of relocating our family to Ohio, while also trying to catch up on the bills and loans that we can no longer keep up with.


I struggle even writing this because part of me feels uncomfortable asking for financial help. I never want anyone to think we are trying to benefit from such a terrible loss. That is not what this is about. We would give anything to have our family whole again, and no amount of money could ever change what happened.


We are simply trying to find a way forward.


Our goal is to raise enough to help cover the costs of moving our family from Arizona to Ohio, get caught up on the expenses we incurred getting there for our family, and keep our utilities and basic necessities covered while we get settled and rebuild financially.


Any amount, no matter how small, would mean more to us than we can put into words. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also help tremendously.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for keeping our family in your thoughts, and for helping us be there for our son and our precious granddaughter when they need us most.

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