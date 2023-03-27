Colombia Outreach🇨🇴

Colombia has captured my heart through the past two years of my life! While I am currently in pursuit of becoming a missionary, I want to visit Colombia outside of my annual church trip to pursue the field independently for a week! This trip allows me to work alongside other believers from all over the US in pursuit to make Christ known in 6 cities throughout northern Colombia ! Help me step back into the country I love and discern the Lord’s calling in my life to go and live amongst the lost in Colombia! This trip is such a wonderful opportunity for a vision trip in the efforts of my future as a missionary!