College funds

Hi, I am from Texas and I am currently about to start community college as I did not want to drown myself in loans just trying to give myself an education. I currently do not live at home I live with other family and it is the last thing that I want for them to spend more money helping me go through school as they are already taking on taking care of me and my needs. So I am asking from the bottom of my heart for some help just to push me through for college, this money will be for all four year of college. I currently am using my fafsa money but it only is going so far and I need help. I would like this to be something I didn’t have to ask help for but I am struggling and I don’t want to take my family down with me so anything truly helps. I am currently trying to start looking for work but even with me working I wouldn’t be able to get enough hours and enough money on time to get the things I need for college either the college system dropping me from classes. Anything is appreciated. Thank you and have a blessed day. 🙏