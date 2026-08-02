COLLEGE FEES

Hello I'm a single mother of 3 teenage girls . 2 of my daughters are starting college this year . I hope that is . One of them. Needs help paying for her tuition. She is very smart , she plays the Barry and alto 🎷 . She is very great at drawing and she an amazing daughter . I had a few strokes at the age of 28 years old with caused me to have to come out of work and be out on a disability check . I've tried so hard to pay all the fees on my own but I just can't . It's hard telling her she might now be able to go to college so to payment problems . I wouldn't ask if I didn't need it . If there is anyone that could help any amount is a blessing. Please help me help my day. Thank u