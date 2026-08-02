College Awaits - Help Bridge the Funding Gap

Help Mahala Regis Turn a Hard-Won Dream Into a Reality





Meet Mahala Regis - a determined, resilient young woman who has overcome extraordinary obstacles to earn multiple full-tuition scholarship opportunities and pursue her dream of becoming a behavioral pediatric psychologist.





Mahala has worked incredibly hard to get to this point. While completing her senior year of high school, she has also been working, participating in art shows, and organizing in-person fundraisers to help cover the costs of starting college, saving nearly $11,000 of the $80,000 gap in the process.





Her academic achievements have opened doors that many students only dream of. Mahala was offered full tuition at Grand Canyon University, Gonzaga University, Mount St. Mary’s, New Mexico State University, Pacific Lutheran University, and Whitworth University. While these opportunities are an incredible testament to her hard work, tuition is only one part of the cost of attending college. She still faces a significant funding gap for room and board, transportation, dorm room essentials, books, supplies, and other necessary college expenses.





After carefully considering her options, Mahala accepted an offer from Dominican University of California, where she will pursue a double major in neuroscience and child psychology with an emphasis in behavioral science, along with a double minor in business and social justice/equity.





This decision is deeply connected to who Mahala has always been.





She has always been fascinated by psychology and neurology and wanted to understand not only how the brain works, but how the brain, behavior, emotions, and development all connect. At the same time, she has always had a natural ability to work with children. From years of babysitting to helping care for and watch her younger sister from a young age, working with children has been something that has come naturally to her.

Dominican stood out to Mahala not only because of its strong statistics and reputation, but because of what she heard from students who had already earned the degrees she hopes to pursue. Their experiences and reviews gave her confidence that she would be supported throughout her education. Most importantly, Dominican's commitment to ensuring that students graduate prepared for a career—not simply with a degree aligned with exactly what Mahala was looking for.





Her ultimate goal is to become a behavioral pediatric psychologist, eventually owning her own practice where she can provide high-quality care to children and families. She also hopes to dedicate part of her practice to pro bono work, making care accessible to families who might otherwise struggle to afford it. Beyond clinical work, Mahala wants to conduct meaningful studies and research projects that can contribute to a greater understanding of childhood development, behavior, and the brain.





But Mahala's ambitions go beyond a career.

She wants to inspire and motivate people not only to follow the paths that have already been paved for them, but to have the courage to create their own. One of the messages she hopes to carry throughout her life is that where you come from is not who you are. Your circumstances may shape your journey, but they do not have to define your future.

Mahala has already done everything she can to help bridge the financial gap herself. She has worked while finishing high school, saved nearly $11,000, used her creativity and talent through art shows, and organized fundraising events. But even after all of that effort—and even with incredible scholarship opportunities—the remaining costs of attending college are still more than she can manage alone.





This GiveSendGo is an opportunity to come alongside Mahala as she takes this next, life-changing step.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, can help remove one more financial barrier between Mahala and the future she has worked so hard to build.





Donations can help with the expenses her scholarships do not cover, including housing, meals, transportation, books, supplies, and the many other costs that come with beginning college.





Your support won't simply help a young woman get through college. It will help give Mahala the opportunity to become the kind of professional she has dreamed of being: someone who understands the importance of being seen, heard, supported, and believed in—and who can one day offer that same hope to children and families who need it most.





Mahala has worked hard to create a future that once felt out of reach. Now, with the support of her community, she has the opportunity to turn that hard-won dream into a reality.





Mahala's story explains why this opportunity means so much to her:





I was meant to fail. While facing many different obstacles, heaps of emotional trauma, degrading racism, poverty, and independence from a young age, the hardest obstacle of all has been the decision not to let these factors define me. Growing up with a mother who suffered from mental health issues meant that home was unpredictable. Some days she was affectionate; other days, her loud words cut me deeper than her neglectful silence. Without a father to balance out the weight, I came to the realization that I would be raising myself. The challenge was not just surviving those moments, but learning how to navigate them, without repeating the self-destructive patterns that have been demonstrated for me for generations. While other children's core memories were bedtime stories and lullabies, mine was a chant my mother could never let go of, “You’ll end up just like me." Those words have stayed with me, feeling like a curse. I was forced to be scared that my future would be trapped by a past that I had no choice in being a part of. But I slowly realized that I had a choice. I could either accept that fate or prove it wrong. I threw myself into schoolwork, not just to escape, but to build something better.





When I faced racism at school, whether that was teachers thinking less of me or peers making fun of me, I turned that into a determination to rise above. Every A on my report card became a quiet rebellion against the low expectations set for me. When classmates would mock my hair or call me names, I forced myself to sit a little taller. Every backhanded comment reminded me why representation matters. Every experience hurt, but each one also helped turn me into someone who refuses to be underestimated. At home, when the shouting got too loud, I retreated into my notebooks, writing down goals and dreams that felt impossibly far away, yet kept me alive. Education became my anchor in all the chaos. Every late-night study session under the low glow of my night light was more than just homework. It was my rebellion against statistics, against stereotypes, against every suggestion whispered in my ear that college wasn’t for people like me.





What I’ve learned is that resilience comes from a challenge. My childhood may not have given me stability, but it gave me other traits. It gave me strength. It gave me empathy for others who are overlooked and dismissed. It gave me the ability to push forward when the easier option would be to give up. Most importantly, it gave me purpose and helped me find my passion. That purpose is why I dream of entering the medical field. I want to become a pediatric neurologist, not just because I’m fascinated by science, but because I know how much it means to feel seen and cared for when the world tells you that you don’t matter. I want children from families like mine to look at me and see possibilities, showing them that their story doesn’t have to end where it started. I want them to know that someone who looks like them can hold a stethoscope, wear a white coat, or change a life with their hands. When thinking about the future, I don’t see my challenges as something to hide. My background does not weigh me down. I was not born to fail. I was born to fight, to rise, and to build a better future than the one that everyone else expected for me. I will use it to break barriers, rewrite narratives, and build a legacy that proves where you begin does not define how far you can go.

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Thank you for supporting Mahala fulfill her dreams!