Collaborate to start my business

Hello! I'm looking for collaborators who believe in the power of technology and entrepreneurship. I've started a business dedicated to providing IT support, printer maintenance, and technology solutions for companies.





Getting started has been a tough but very rewarding journey. The business is now up and running, and demand is growing. We're even about to expand our maintenance routes nationwide. However, to be able to meet our clients' needs and scale our operations, I need your support to inject capital.





The funds will be used directly to acquire better work tools and, most importantly for me, to create our first jobs.





With your collaboration, you're not only supporting an entrepreneur to succeed, but you're also helping to create jobs and improve technology services in the region. Any contribution or sharing of this campaign means the world to me! Thank you.