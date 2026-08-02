Coleman's Legacy Of Love Fund

Help Our Coworker Cindy Replace Her Beloved Service Dog Coleman





Our friend and coworker recently experienced the heartbreaking loss of her beloved service dog. More than just a companion, Coleman was an essential part of our daily life at Sunrise, providing support, love and unwavering companionship both at work and beyond.





We’re coming together as coworkers to help ease the financial burden of obtaining and training a new service dog. Service dogs are incredibly valuable, but they also come with significant costs that can be difficult to manage unexpectedly.





If you’re able, please consider making a donation. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help bring her one step closer to being partnered with a new service dog.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others is another meaningful way to help.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time.





Sincerely,

Mikey and Tiffany L.