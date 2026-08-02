Colby’s truck accident

So Colby was going down east mountain in beebranch and he was going about 25 down the road and his back tire got in the ditch and flipped him and totaled his truck luckily he is ok and nobody got hurt but he is 16 and needs a truck for school and work so I figured out why not go on here and see how much money I could get to help him out so I decided to start a go fund me but the top of the truck is dented in almost killed 2 kids that were just out fun riding having a good time then next thing you know he flipped the truck but there both ok