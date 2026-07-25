Clons Car Repair

I am just a little short on my car repair. The Jeep got the parking brake stuck on and needed to be towed 45 miles to the dealership which cost me $300. All the in town garages were 3+ weeks out and said minimum $300 to even look at my Jeep. The tow is paid for, but left me a little too broke for the repair. I needed a new circuit for my electronic parking brake and new wires. It’s $270 in total which seems pretty fair tbh. My Jeep is 10 yrs old and drives great and I care for it well.