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CLIMATE SMART WORKSHOP FOR YOUTH IN MY COMMUNITY.

GoalKSh 500,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created byOmalwa Omalwa

CLIMATE SMART WORKSHOP FOR YOUTH IN MY COMMUNITY.

Greetings, I am Simon Omalwa Khaemba

I am a Climate Change Advocate* from Sigalagala, Western Province, Kenya.

The Need:

In our community, climate change is not coming. It is here. 

The rains fail. The rivers dry by March. Mothers walk 5km for water. Farmers watch their maize wither. Because of hunger and school fees, children miss class. Trees are cut for charcoal because families have no other way to cook. 

Last season, 3 schools in our ward closed early. Children fainted from heat and hunger. This is the reality for 100+ families I serve.

My Mission:

Through @ClimateChangeAdvocateKE, I am taking action on the ground:

1. Educate: I visit schools, churches, and villages teaching climate-smart farming, water conservation, and tree planting.

2. Act: We organize community tree planting drives and train women on drought-resistant crops and kitchen gardens.

3. Document: On my YouTube Channel - @ClimateChangeAdvocateKE, I share our stories. The struggle. The solutions. The hope. To show the world that local communities can lead the fight against climate change.

How Your Gift Will Be Used

I believe in full transparency. Every donation goes directly to the community. 

$25 = 50 tree seedlings + training for 1 village group


$50 = Water tank + drip kit for 1 family kitchen garden


$100 = Climate workshop for 200 people in 1 school/church


$500 = Drought-resilience training + seedlings for 10 families


My Goal: $5,000

This will help us reach 10 villages and 100 families in Western Kenya in the next 6 months with seedlings, training, and water solutions.

I am not an NGO. I am your brother from this community. I will post photos and videos of every tree planted and every family helped. 

Will you stand with us?

Your support plants more than trees. It plants hope, food, and a future for our children.

Thank you for praying for us and partnering with us. 

Let’s grow tomorrow, together.

Follow the journey:YouTube: @ClimateChangeAdvocateKE

With gratitude, 

Simon Omalwa Khaemba

Email and paypal : simonomalwa20@gmail.com

Climate Change Advocate | Sigalagala, Kenya 

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