Clearing Our Backyard for KJ's Garden

Hi, I'm Jazmynn, a recently divorced single mom to my 4-year-old, KJ. Less than six months ago, I became a homeowner, and one of the biggest reasons I chose this home was the large backyard. I saw a place where KJ could run, play, garden, explore nature, and experience the kind of outdoor childhood many of us remember.





Unfortunately, much of our backyard is heavily overgrown with trees, vines, and thick brush. Before KJ can safely enjoy the space, it needs extensive land clearing and restoration. Once the land is cleared, I plan to plant a food forest garden.





As a single mother, I carry the financial responsibility for our household on my own. Between our mortgage, daycare, utilities, and everyday necessities, there is very little left each month for a project this large. I save and work on our home little by little whenever I can, but this backyard is more than I can tackle alone.





Your support would mean so much to us as we work to create this safe, nurturing space for KJ to grow and play. Thank you for standing with us.