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Clean Up The New Mexico Desert

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDj Packingham

Clean Up The New Mexico Desert

Hi my name is Donandres yes unusual name lol. But ive lived in New Mexico my entire life of 36 years. Ive worked and played all around our beautiful state from the Butte all the way up to the Jicarilla. I have seen a horrible rise in the amount of illegal dumping going on around the state and it seems like the state doesn't have the man power to clean up some of these dump sights. Im constantly EVERY day out in the desert picking up and moving trash piles from Around Valencia county lately and its impossible to keep up with it just doing it by hand with a 33 year old truck and dump trailer. I was making a go fund me but it was shut down by political figures in my area when they lied and said what I was doing was illegal. Theres nothing wrong with picking up loads of trash that someone dumped right in the middle of Technically a public county road that is on maps. Im wanting to Rent a Big actual dump owned dump truck and a BIG dozer so i can clean up huge areas that people have picked for illegal dumping spots. If you look at a page called Dear Valencia County Be better humans page on FB you will see just how bad some of these spots really are. One road is about ¾ of a mile of nothing but trash and the County has been notified of it multiple times over the years and has done nothing about it. All I want to do is clean up my state as much as I can before im gone. Ive been bitten by 2 rattle snakes and a bark scorpion cleaning up these areas by hand but im not done yet. Ill keep cleaning up as much as I can but there's only so much I can do with a personal dump trailer and hands. If we can get a dozer and dump truck I will post pics and videos around for everyone to see the progress and clean up and the type of stuff we encounter during the clean ups.

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