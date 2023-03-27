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Citizen Coalition for Political Change

Goal$16,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLeroy Davidson

Citizen Coalition for Political Change

We're building a Citizen Coalition to drive change in the political landscape by creating a voting bloc of concerned citizens to force or advocate for change at local, state, and federal levels.


Our coalition is focused on three core principles:


1. Advocate for an accounting of why the debt has ballooned to 40 trillion dollars and just how much of that debt was outright theft from the American people. How much was lost through general corruption? And how much was actually used to better the United States, if any?


2. Advocate for an end to foreign influence over American politics, whether through large political donations or any other means by which that influence comes in.


3. A way to move forward for America at this point. That could be a discussion of what values actual Americans hold, or educating the citizenry on what duties and responsibilities we have to maintain a more perfect union.


4. Hold discussions on how to update and remove the rot that's at the heart of our nation.


We're raising funds to cover initial startup costs and member recruitment as we launch this effort. Your support would help us build the coalition and reach concerned citizens ready to advocate for real change.

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