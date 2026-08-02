Church Building Renovation and Expansion

As our congregation continues to grow, we have found ourselves in need of a larger and more modern facility to accommodate our members and expand our outreach efforts to better serve the international and the local community. The new space will include a larger sanctuary, classrooms for children's sunday school, and a community center with comfortable rooms to temporarily house international students when they arrive in State College. We're also committed to improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities throughout the building.





This expansion will allow us to strengthen the programs we already offer, food drives, youth programs, and counseling services, and reach more people with the love, hope, and faith that are central to our mission. Your support will help us create a welcoming space where our community can gather, grow, and find the resources they need.





Thank you for standing with us and being a part of God’s work.