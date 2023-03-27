Church and Care Home for India Community

In this region of India, there is no church, and only a small number of people have come to know salvation. The spiritual need here is urgent, families and communities have no place to gather, worship, and grow in faith.





We are raising funds to build a church that will become a spiritual home for the community, a place where the gospel can be shared and lives can be transformed.





Alongside the church, we plan to build an old age home. Many elderly people in this area are living on the roadside, without shelter, care, or dignity in their final years. By building a home for them next to the church, we can offer these elders not only physical shelter and care, but also love, comfort, and a sense of belonging in a community that will look after them.





Your contribution, no matter the size, will help us bring both spiritual hope and practical care to this community. Together, we can build a church that leads people to salvation and an old age home that restores dignity to those who need it.